Crossing points at Pak-Afghan border to remain close on Sep 27, 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Thursday announced closure of all crossing points at its border with Afghanistan on September 27 and 28 as a security measure in view of the upcoming presidential election in the neighbouring country.

The decision has been taken to enhance security in support of domestic transition in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office said the passage ways and cargo terminals would remain closed for two days, except for emergency patients.

All pedestrians and trading vehicles will undergo strict security check at crossing points from September 26 to 29.