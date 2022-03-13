MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The power suspension resulted into crown failure at disposal station of Chungi-9 and it could affect different residential colonies in the city.

According to WASA official sources, the pit fell on a 36-inch diameter sewerage line at Chungi-9 appeared and it created tension for the road users as it is located a busy square in the city. It could also cause sewerage issues for Usmanabad, Officers Colony, Pir Khursheed Colony and many other adjoining areas.

The affected sewerage line is also source of drainage on both side of city's busiest Bosan road.

The sources mentioned that the crown failure occurred because the disposal station was faced with power suspension issue for last four days. Managing Director WASA Qaisar Raza took notice of the incident.

Emergency was declared at Sewerage North Division. He stated that the repair of the crown failure would be done on emergency basis. Similarly, necessary measures have also been taken for safety of the citizens.