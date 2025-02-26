Open Menu

Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled To Arrive Pakistan On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 09:21 PM

Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday

At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday will arrive here on his first official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday will arrive here on his first official visit to Pakistan.

“He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders. This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan, to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, reinforce historical bonds and promote economic as well as investment cooperation.

Several agreements and Memorandums of Understandings will be signed during the visit to bolster existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.

These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples.

“Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a relationship characterized by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations.

The visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan demonstrates commitment of two countries to elevate the mutual cooperation, reflective of growing partnership and robust people to people linkages,” it was further added.

Recent Stories

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

52 minutes ago
 Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spre ..

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

1 hour ago
 UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactf ..

UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
  

 

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pak ..

Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday

39 seconds ago
NEPRA concludes hearing for requested relief of P ..

NEPRA concludes hearing for requested relief of PKR 4.95 under December 2024 FC ..

41 seconds ago
 Farmers’ Festival held at Pak-German Polytechnic ..

Farmers’ Festival held at Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Tec ..

42 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future strategy after Pakistan’s poor ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Techn ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board m ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendati ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations on health policies

2 hours ago
 SACM Karim Tordher grieved

SACM Karim Tordher grieved

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan