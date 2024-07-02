Crown Prince condoles Kuwaiti Crown Prince on death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable on Monday of condolences and sympathy to Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in his cable, the Crown Prince said, “I have received the news of the death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and I send to your Highness and the family of the deceased my deepest and most sincere condolences. I pray to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on her soul and protect you from any harm.”