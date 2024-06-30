Crown Prince condoles to King Mohammed VI over death of his mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on Sunday, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the death of his mother.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), in his cable, the Crown Prince said: “I have received the news of the death of your mother, Princess Lalla Latifa, and I send to your Majesty and the family of the deceased my deepest and sincere condolences. I pray to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy on her soul and to protect you from any harm.”