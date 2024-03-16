Open Menu

Crown Prince Reaffirms Saudi Support For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 11:36 AM

In a congratulatory telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman says both the countries enjoy close brotherly relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Saturday reaffirmed his country's support for Pakistan.

In a congratulatory telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said both the countries enjoy close brotherly relations.

The Crown Prince felicitated the Prime Minister on his re-election.

The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings sent by him immediately after he had assumed the office.

Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and wellbeing of the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz. He said the people of Pakistan have great love and respect for the Saudi King and the Crown Prince.

The Prime Minister also wished a blessed month of Ramadan to the Saudi leadership as well as the Saudi people, and prayed that this holy month brings peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is proud of its historic, deep rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries have always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan are awaiting to accord a very warm welcome to him.

The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments.

