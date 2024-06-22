Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and success of Hajj season

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of thanks to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, in response to his congratulations on the blessed Eid al-Adha and the success of this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of thanks to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, in response to his congratulations on the blessed Eid al-Adha and the success of this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), in the cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his thanks to the minister of interior, the governors of the regions, the members of the Supreme Hajj Committee, the security personnel, and all employees of the government and civil agencies who participated in serving the pilgrims.

He said, “We appreciate your congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and the success achieved in the Hajj season, by the grace of Allah Almighty, as well as the efforts made by everyone and their eagerness to provide services to the pilgrims under the supervision, follow-up, and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’’.

HRH the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, crown our efforts with all success in serving them, and perpetuate our country’s security and prosperity.