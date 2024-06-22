Open Menu

Crown Prince Sends Cable Of Thanks To Interior Minister For Congratulations On Eid Al-Adha And Success Of Hajj Season

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and success of Hajj season

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of thanks to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, in response to his congratulations on the blessed Eid al-Adha and the success of this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of thanks to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, in response to his congratulations on the blessed Eid al-Adha and the success of this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), in the cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his thanks to the minister of interior, the governors of the regions, the members of the Supreme Hajj Committee, the security personnel, and all employees of the government and civil agencies who participated in serving the pilgrims.

He said, “We appreciate your congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and the success achieved in the Hajj season, by the grace of Allah Almighty, as well as the efforts made by everyone and their eagerness to provide services to the pilgrims under the supervision, follow-up, and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’’.

HRH the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, crown our efforts with all success in serving them, and perpetuate our country’s security and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hajj Saudi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman All Government

Recent Stories

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

58 seconds ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

59 seconds ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

1 minute ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

1 minute ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 minutes ago
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 hour ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

1 hour ago
 DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village rai ..

DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources

58 minutes ago
 Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn ..

Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city

58 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key hold ..

PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan