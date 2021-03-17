UrduPoint.com
CRPA Resolves 80 % Complaints Of Sexual Violence Against Children: Shamim Mumtaz

The Child Rights Protection Authority (CRPA) has resolved 80 percent complaints registered for sexual violence against children in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Child Rights Protection Authority (CRPA) has resolved 80 percent complaints registered for sexual violence against children in Sindh.

This was stated by the Chairperson Child Rights Protection Authority Sindh Shamim Mumtaz while addressing a press conference here at press club on Wednesday.

Shamim Mumtaz said Sindh government had established Child Rights Protection Authority to stop sexual violence against children in the province and authority was moving towards right direction.

For registration of any complain with regard to sexual harassment or violence against children, Child Rights Protection Authority has a helpline number 1121 where reports can be registered, Shamim Mumtaz said.

She informed that so far 1574 complaints had been registered with the CRPA of which 80 percent were resolved.

Sindh Government was utilizing all resources to protect children from sexual violence and abuses, CRPA chairperson added.

She was accompanied by Tabsum Rani of Legal Rights Forum Sindh.

