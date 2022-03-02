CRPF constable commits suicide in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A constable of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) committed suicide in Srinagar city Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the CRPF constable identified as Anand Lal ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at the camp of 29th battalion in Sanat Nagar area of the city.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 533 since January 2007 till date.