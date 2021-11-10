UrduPoint.com

CRPF To Deploy 5 More Companies To IIOJK

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:10 AM

CRPF to deploy 5 more companies to IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has said that it was sending five more companies to the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), these companies are in addition to the 50 companies recently deployed by the Indian government in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris' voice for right to self-determination.

30 of these companies have been deployed only in Srinagar.

Reports said that these 5 companies of the CRPF will be deployed in IIOJK within a week.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Srinagar Media Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

40 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai’s highways are truly world clas ..

UAE Press: Dubai’s highways are truly world class

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

10 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.