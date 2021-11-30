CRSD organizes daylong career counseling workshop at SU to motivate CSS aspirants for hard work

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Centre for Research and Social Development in collaboration with Sindh sports and Youth Affairs Department Tuesday organized the daylong career counseling workshop on "Civil Services Reforms and CSS Examination" at Pakistan Study Center, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bhangwar in his motivational speech said that failure of the candidates in various competitive examinations took place only due to not studying properly. "Passing the CSS examinations is not a difficult task, he said and added, the thing to do is just to get preparation in the right direction.

He said that the competitive examination was not as difficult as it was supposed to be. "CSS papers need to be solved with proper understanding and technique", he said and added that the candidates should have a deep understanding of the issues being faced at national and international levels.

He informed the youth about his journey to becoming an officer and his present role in the government.

He also gave some imperative tips to the aspirants of CSS and apprised them of the proper method as to how to solve the question papers in the exams.

Another CSP Ashique Hussain Khoso while delivering his lecture on how to prepare CSS and solve question papers said that it was necessary for the candidate to have a complete understanding of the causes and effects of various incidents and issues in order to pass the CSS exams.

He said that during the preparation of CSS, most of the youngsters were seen studying with unnecessary details and irrelevant aspects, due to which they do not succeed in the competitive examinations.

"Nowadays while preparing for competitive exams, candidates should rely on electronic media too and they should plan their studies with fewer than three principles including read, repeat, and retain", he said.

The event was attended by more than 100 CSS candidates from the University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro.