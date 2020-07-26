UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CRTF Volunteers Urged To Upload 'green Selfie' On Citizen Portal After Planting Sapling

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

CRTF volunteers urged to upload 'green selfie' on citizen portal after planting sapling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday urged the volunteers of 'tiger force' to post 'green selfie' on the Pakistan Citizen Portal after planting a sapling in their respective area.

"'Green Selfie'… all the volunteers of tiger force upload their selfie on the citizen portal after planting a sapling," Usman Dar tweeted, sharing his picture on his twitter while inaugurating the Monsoon drive.

The 'green selfie' feature has recently been introduced to encourage the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) volunteers for fully participating the government's plantation drive.

The CRTF was announced in March after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country. Initially, it was assigned a task of assisting the local administrations in carrying out rescue and relief activities across the country.Later, additional tasks were added to their duties including tree plantation drive, locusts' surveillance and other services that required more human resource.

"The volunteers of tiger force will set a record by planting one million saplings in a day," said a statement issued by the SAPM's office the other day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Twitter March Sunday Post All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

1 minute ago

Emirates Post introduces digital location manageme ..

16 minutes ago

Municipality of Abu Dhabi City distributes Eid clo ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Culture reveals details of sectoral pillars ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Greece sign MoU on culture, creative sector

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council performs ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.