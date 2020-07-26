CRTF volunteers urged to upload 'green selfie' on citizen portal after planting sapling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday urged the volunteers of 'tiger force' to post 'green selfie' on the Pakistan Citizen Portal after planting a sapling in their respective area.

"'Green Selfie'… all the volunteers of tiger force upload their selfie on the citizen portal after planting a sapling," Usman Dar tweeted, sharing his picture on his twitter while inaugurating the Monsoon drive.

The 'green selfie' feature has recently been introduced to encourage the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) volunteers for fully participating the government's plantation drive.

The CRTF was announced in March after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country. Initially, it was assigned a task of assisting the local administrations in carrying out rescue and relief activities across the country.Later, additional tasks were added to their duties including tree plantation drive, locusts' surveillance and other services that required more human resource.

"The volunteers of tiger force will set a record by planting one million saplings in a day," said a statement issued by the SAPM's office the other day.