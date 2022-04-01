UrduPoint.com

CRTI Calls For Effective Implementation Of Balochistan RTI Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:30 PM

CRTI Calls for Effective Implementation of Balochistan RTI Act

The Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) on Friday called for effective implementation of Balochistan Right to Information ACT The Balochistan Right to Information Act, 2021 was enacted in February 2021 and, subsequently, ratified by the Governor of Balochistan on 15 February 2021 to ensure transparency and accountability of the public officials in matters of public importance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) on Friday called for effective implementation of Balochistan Right to Information ACT The Balochistan Right to Information Act, 2021 was enacted in February 2021 and, subsequently, ratified by the Governor of Balochistan on 15 February 2021 to ensure transparency and accountability of the public officials in matters of public importance. Under the law, citizens can seek information from provincial departments, who are bound to provide the information within 15 working days. The implementation of the Act has remained challenging since its commencement.

The Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) held a meeting pertaining to the aforementioned situation in which Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director (ED) Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), Dr. Raza Ali Gardezi RTI Activist, Mr.

Owais Aslam from Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF), Shumaila Shahani from BoloBhi, Salam Khan from Salar Foundation and Junaid Khan from Peace education Foundation presented the charter of demands.

As per Charter of demands, they called for establishing Balochistan Information Commission in accordance with Section 18 of the Balochistan Right to Information Act, 2021 besides takingappropriate steps to draft, approve and notify the service rules for Balochistan Information Commission.

"Public bodies may be asked to implement Section 5 of the Balochistan RTI law pertaining to proactive disclosure of information through web sites and provide necessary funds to public bodies in this regard, they said adding that immediate steps be taken to ensure indexation and computerization of records in all public bodies and allocate requisite funds in the budget for public bodies for this purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Education Budget Junaid Khan Mukhtar Ahmed February May All From

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

33 seconds ago
 22 professional beggars held during crackdown

22 professional beggars held during crackdown

34 seconds ago
 IGP orders best security arrangements during Ramaz ..

IGP orders best security arrangements during Ramazan

36 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses Gilani's ICA agains ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses Gilani's ICA against chairman senate elections

37 seconds ago
 Trudeau Says Looks Forward to Pope Francis Deliver ..

Trudeau Says Looks Forward to Pope Francis Delivering Apology in Person in Canad ..

39 seconds ago
 SSWMB marks sanitation day

SSWMB marks sanitation day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.