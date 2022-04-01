CRTI Calls for Effective Implementation of Balochistan RTI Act

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) on Friday called for effective implementation of Balochistan Right to Information ACT The Balochistan Right to Information Act, 2021 was enacted in February 2021 and, subsequently, ratified by the Governor of Balochistan on 15 February 2021 to ensure transparency and accountability of the public officials in matters of public importance. Under the law, citizens can seek information from provincial departments, who are bound to provide the information within 15 working days. The implementation of the Act has remained challenging since its commencement.

The Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) held a meeting pertaining to the aforementioned situation in which Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director (ED) Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), Dr. Raza Ali Gardezi RTI Activist, Mr.

Owais Aslam from Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF), Shumaila Shahani from BoloBhi, Salam Khan from Salar Foundation and Junaid Khan from Peace education Foundation presented the charter of demands.

As per Charter of demands, they called for establishing Balochistan Information Commission in accordance with Section 18 of the Balochistan Right to Information Act, 2021 besides takingappropriate steps to draft, approve and notify the service rules for Balochistan Information Commission.

"Public bodies may be asked to implement Section 5 of the Balochistan RTI law pertaining to proactive disclosure of information through web sites and provide necessary funds to public bodies in this regard, they said adding that immediate steps be taken to ensure indexation and computerization of records in all public bodies and allocate requisite funds in the budget for public bodies for this purpose.