Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Crucial changes to master plan of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research have been finalised. A meeting of the Health Advisory Committee, chaired by Provincial Ministers for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, was held in this regard on Wednesday at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department to discuss the project. The meeting also finalised the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment and machinery.
CEO of the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) provided a comprehensive briefing on the project, highlighting key developments. Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique, emphasized the importance of timely completion and directed IDAP to meet the twelve-month target for the first phase of the hospital. He assured that the Punjab government prioritizes initiatives that improve citizens’ lives and pledged to expand the hospital in phases, equipping it with modern facilities for cancer treatment and care.
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, reiterated the project's significance, calling it a milestone not just for Punjab but for the entire country. He outlined the hospital’s advanced facilities, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy, and more, and expressed hope that it would set a benchmark as the most modern cancer hospital in the public sector.
He also mentioned Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's keen interest in ensuring the hospital’s early completion.
The meeting extensively discussed the procurement of advanced cancer treatment machinery and the establishment of a bone marrow transplant facility—the largest in Punjab. Plans were made to increase the number of hospital beds, appoint highly qualified cancer specialists, and set up a dedicated hospice center for stage four cancer patients. Members expressed their commitment to transforming the hospital into a state-of-the-art facility in Asia, offering comprehensive cancer treatment under one roof.
Prominent attendees included Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO IDAP Captain (R) Shamir, and other officials. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Dr. Zahid Pervez, and Advisor for Health Major General (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani joined via video link, along with other key stakeholders.
The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is poised to become a beacon of hope for cancer patients across Pakistan, marking a significant step forward in public healthcare infrastructure.
