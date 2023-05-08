Crude oil being imported on deferred payment only from Saudi Arabia: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Power Division Rana Iradat Sharif Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that crude oil was being imported on deferred payment basis only from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Power Division Rana Iradat Sharif Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that crude oil was being imported on deferred payment basis only from Saudi Arabia.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said, that the last agreement was executed between Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Division for period from February 2022 to March 2023.

The agreement has been extended further for 10 months, he added.

He said crude oil worth $11 million has been imported during the said period.