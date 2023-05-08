UrduPoint.com

Crude Oil Being Imported On Deferred Payment Only From Saudi Arabia: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Crude oil being imported on deferred payment only from Saudi Arabia: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Power Division Rana Iradat Sharif Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that crude oil was being imported on deferred payment basis only from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Power Division Rana Iradat Sharif Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that crude oil was being imported on deferred payment basis only from Saudi Arabia.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said, that the last agreement was executed between Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Division for period from February 2022 to March 2023.

The agreement has been extended further for 10 months, he added.

He said crude oil worth $11 million has been imported during the said period.

Related Topics

National Assembly Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia February March From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

5 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians optimistic about getting IMF bail ..

Parliamentarians optimistic about getting IMF bailout package

3 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituen ..

Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituencies of MPAs : Langu

44 seconds ago
 German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Ban ..

German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

46 seconds ago
 Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans ..

Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans to Commemorate Victory Day - A ..

47 seconds ago
 UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions i ..

UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions in Afghanistan

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.