Cruel, inhuman behaviour of Indian SSB, one Nepali disappears in Mahakali River

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :One Nepali has disappeared after the Indian Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel cut down the Tuin rope through which the person was crossing the Mahakali River in Far West Nepal.

Kashmir Media Service reported that according to District Police Office, Darchula, Inspector, Narendra Chand, Jaisingh Dhami, 35, of Byas Gaonpalika-2 went missing after falling from Tuin while crossing the Mahakali River on Friday, reports Kantipur daily.

According to the locals, after three locals crossed the Mahakali River from Tuin in the morning, two SSB personnel started to cut down Tuin when ill-fated Dhami was crossing the River and when he was about to reach the endpoint of the Twin, the rope fell to the River along with Dhami.

Dhami was heading towards Kathmandu seeking foreign employment job.

Villagers are compelled to go to the Indian village across the Mahakali River to travel to Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

According to local Nabin Dhami, Dhami was the fourth person attempting to cross the Mahakali River after three persons already crossed the river.

The SSB started to untie the knot of the Tuin rope when Dhami had left just 3/4 mitres to cross.

Locals in the Nepal side of the river had shouted and requested the Indian SSB for not untying the knot of the Tuin rope but the Indian security personnel didn't respond to locals' request.

The ruling Nepali Congress party has condemned the incident, saying it as a sorrowful, inhuman and objectionable act. In a statement issued by Bishwaprakash Sharma, NC's spokesman has asked to make public the truth and to hold talks with the Indian side on the issue.