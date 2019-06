(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam Thursday imposed section 144 in the district banning crush plan operation district.

A notification issued here said that the DC has banned crush plant operation around tourists' spots and around main highways.

The section 144 would remain imposed for two months with immediate effect.