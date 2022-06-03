UrduPoint.com

Crush Plants Sealed, Dismantled

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Following instructions of the Supreme Court, the district administration continued its action against hazardous stone-crushing plants in Dir Lower on Friday.

A report issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner said four crush plants were sealed and as many were dismantled in the district.

Besides, notices were also issued to such plants to dismantle their machinery within two days of time. In tehsil Adinzai four crush plants were dismantled while in Samar Bagh all the crush plants were sealed and dismantled.

In Lal Qilla tehsil all crush plants were issued final notices and warned that an operation against them would soon be launched in collaboration with Mineral and Irrigation departments.

