Crushing Season Being Supervised Strictly: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Crushing season being supervised strictly: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) ::On the directions of Punjab government, crushing season is being supervised strictly to facilitate the sugarcane growers.

The timely payments to sugarcane growers from the sugar mills will be ensured.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a meeting of officers and sugar mills owners to review the matters relating to the crushing season.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif, Assistant Commissioners Umar Draz Gondal, Faisal Sultan, Auranzaib Sindhu, Imtiaz Ali, DO Industries Shahbaz Khan, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan, Do Agriculture Zafar Iqbal and representatives of sugar mills were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that no complaint about the unjustified deduction and less weight should be reported. He said that the Complaint Cell should also be active and immediate action should be taken on any complaint of the farmers for its redressal without any delay.

He stressed upon the better traffic management to regulate the sugarcane tractor-trolleys and take appropriate measures to avoid any road accident and blockage of the road due to sugarcane tractor-trolleys. He asked the representatives of sugar mills to continue crushing.

The ADCG informed that the five sugar mills are working in the district and special teams have been tasked to supervise the crushing season.

