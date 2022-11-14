UrduPoint.com

Crushing Season To Begin From Nov 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Crushing season to begin from Nov 22

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The crushing season of Sugar Mills is likely to be commenced from forthcoming week, informed official sources following assurance in meeting by local Mills owners with Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan.

A meeting held under the chair of DC Nasrullah Khan after a long discussion concluded that certain issues including commencement of crushing season, flow of traffic during the season as well as getting over the unjust profiteering being faced by the growers as well as lack of coordination between the can-growers and mills-owners would be addressed by the stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Aiwan-i-Zarrat, Rana Sajjad Hussain Gneral Manager (Admin & Agri) Al Moiz Industries Limited and representatives of other local sugar mills, Officials of Food department and officers of other relevant quarters.

The meeting was unanimously agreed to commence the crushing season from Nov 22 without further delay.

The DC directed the local food department to ensure effective mechanism to control the display of role by middle-man between the growers and mills' management in order to maintain coordination among the stakeholders .

Related Topics

Traffic Agri From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together am ..

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together amid divorce rumors

7 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

35 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

37 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

48 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.