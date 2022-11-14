Crushing season to begin from Nov 22

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The crushing season of Sugar Mills is likely to be commenced from forthcoming week, informed official sources following assurance in meeting by local Mills owners with Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan.

A meeting held under the chair of DC Nasrullah Khan after a long discussion concluded that certain issues including commencement of crushing season, flow of traffic during the season as well as getting over the unjust profiteering being faced by the growers as well as lack of coordination between the can-growers and mills-owners would be addressed by the stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Aiwan-i-Zarrat, Rana Sajjad Hussain Gneral Manager (Admin & Agri) Al Moiz Industries Limited and representatives of other local sugar mills, Officials of Food department and officers of other relevant quarters.

The meeting was unanimously agreed to commence the crushing season from Nov 22 without further delay.

The DC directed the local food department to ensure effective mechanism to control the display of role by middle-man between the growers and mills' management in order to maintain coordination among the stakeholders .