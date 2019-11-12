CRVS is a comprehensive mechanism for collecting information: Deputy Chairman PC

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said on Tuesday that the government recognized that Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) was a comprehensive mechanism of collecting information on the frequency of occurrence of specified and defined vital events that no other system has such a scale of data collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said on Tuesday that the government recognized that Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) was a comprehensive mechanism of collecting information on the frequency of occurrence of specified and defined vital events that no other system has such a scale of data collection.

Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said this while chairing the 5th National Steering and Coordination Committee meeting on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS). Representatives from Federal ministries, provincial departments and international development partner agencies also participated in the meeting.

Jehanzeb Khan said that Pakistan like several other countries of the region do not have credible registration of births and deaths and lacks in reporting complete and accurate causes of death data but once this civil registration system will be implemented we will be able to collect the production of accurate, timely and complete vital statistics.

He stated that according to PDHS 2017-18 more than 4 in 10 children (42%) under age 5 have been registered and 36% have birth certificates indicating yet there is a long way to go. He said that once CRVS Model District in ICT-Islamabad is successfully developed, district management will be able to achieve 100% vital events registration across the district. He said that it was delightful to know that the PC-I for the implementation of uniform CRVS system in Pakistan was prepared and under the process of approval.

During the event, discussion focused on CRVS accomplishments, proposed revamped CRVS Policy and structure, mainstreaming of vulnerable/marginalized population, PC-I for CRVS Strengthening and critical operational processes.