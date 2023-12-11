Open Menu

Crysenthemum, Meriguld Flowers Exhibition Starts At UOA Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Crysenthemum, Meriguld flowers exhibition starts at UOA Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The two-week Gul e Dawoodi (Crysenthemum) and Gul e Sadburg (Meriguld) flowers exhibition started at the University of Agriculture (UOA) here on Monday spreads the colors of spring everywhere and aroma of flowers creates a captivating atmosphere.

As many as 30 types of Gul e Dawoodi and two types of French and African Gul e Sadburg were put on display in the exhibition organized by the Department of Horticulture UOA.

Secretary Higher education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the hard work of the gardeners of the University.

They also appreciated the efforts of Department of Horticulture and said that the breeding and duration of the Crysenthemum should be increased.

They stressed that the faculty should focus on research for the development of the country.

Dr. Fazl e Wahid while briefing the participants said that they were conducting researches to improve these flowers and explained about the capabilities, benefits and types of flowers.

In this ceremony, Chairman Department of Horticulture Prof Dr Ghulam Nabi Akhunzada, Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Director of Teaching Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Prof Dr Iqbal Munir, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Imran Ahmed along with faculty and officers of the University were present.

The charm of the bouquets decorated with the flowers captivated the participants’ hearts and soul who showed keen interest in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture

Recent Stories

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20 ..

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20I series

15 minutes ago
 The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

3 hours ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

4 hours ago
Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

4 hours ago
 Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

5 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

5 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan