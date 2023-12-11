Crysenthemum, Meriguld flowers exhibition starts at UOA Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The two-week Gul e Dawoodi (Crysenthemum) and Gul e Sadburg (Meriguld) flowers exhibition started at the University of Agriculture (UOA) here on Monday spreads the colors of spring everywhere and aroma of flowers creates a captivating atmosphere.

As many as 30 types of Gul e Dawoodi and two types of French and African Gul e Sadburg were put on display in the exhibition organized by the Department of Horticulture UOA.

Secretary Higher education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the hard work of the gardeners of the University.

They also appreciated the efforts of Department of Horticulture and said that the breeding and duration of the Crysenthemum should be increased.

They stressed that the faculty should focus on research for the development of the country.

Dr. Fazl e Wahid while briefing the participants said that they were conducting researches to improve these flowers and explained about the capabilities, benefits and types of flowers.

In this ceremony, Chairman Department of Horticulture Prof Dr Ghulam Nabi Akhunzada, Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmed, Director of Teaching Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Prof Dr Iqbal Munir, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Imran Ahmed along with faculty and officers of the University were present.

The charm of the bouquets decorated with the flowers captivated the participants’ hearts and soul who showed keen interest in the exhibition.