CS acknowledges services of officers against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz on Monday acknowledged the services of officers from district administration, health department and departments concerned in containing the effects of the corona pandemic during its fourth wave in the province.

In his message to the departments the Chief Secretary eulogized the services of their officers in controlling the effects and spread of the coronavirus and hoped that these efforts would continue till achieving the desired goal.

He said all relevant institutions must carry on their services for achieving the set target of vaccination. Besides, he added that all district administrations must ensure implementation of SOPs in their respective jurisdictions.

The Chief Secretary directed that stern legal action would be initiated against those violating the guidelines and SOPs against the coronavirus. He said extermination of coronavirus from the province was only possible if SOPs were followed in letter and spirit.