LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday expressed anguish over the death of a child due to falling in a manhole in Faisalabad and warned that stern action would be taken against the officials concerned if a manhole lid was found missing in any area.

The Chief Secretary made it clear that the relevant managing director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Chief Officer of local government would be held responsible for dereliction of duty and would be proceeded against if any manhole lid was found missing in their jurisdiction.

The Chief Secretary said: "We cannot let our children die in manholes as happened inFaisalabad a day earlier." He mentioned that any person found stealing, selling or buyingmanhole lids would be charged with attempted murder.