CS apprises AJK PM of pace of new and ongoing mega public welfare projects in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) Chief Secretary (CS) Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan at the State metropolis on Wednesday and apprised him of the ongoing and new development projects being launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir under the supervision of various nation building Institutions The CS also apprised him of the governmental and administrative matters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary steps to further enhance the efficiency of bureaucracy.

The Chief Secretary informed the Prime Minister that that homework regarding holding training workshops to improve the capacity of the bureaucracy has been completed.

Regarding his 90-day plan in which departments will have to show their output, the PM directed the Chief Secretary to assign tasks to all the departments to get the feasibility of projects prepared within the stipulated time frame.

"The concerned departments must sit together and complete homework for the next budget", the PM said adding work should also be completed regarding the funds announced by the Federal government.The Prime Minister also directed the CS regarding the inter-provincial transfers in the police department.