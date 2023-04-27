UrduPoint.com

CS Approves Establishment Of 21 Checks Post To Curb Wheat, Sugar Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

CS approves establishment of 21 checks post to curb wheat, sugar smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has approved the establishment of 21 check posts in 10 districts of the province, bordering Afghanistan, to curb the smuggling of wheat, sugar and fertilisers.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he directed intelligence-based operations against hoarders and smugglers and strict surveillance of dealers and their stock.

The chief secretary was informed that during various operations, the district administrations and food authority confiscated over 57 tonnes of sugar from Peshawar and 22 tonnes from Khyber district.

He directed to sell the confiscated sugar in the market after fulfilling the legal procedure and strict action against those involved in hoarding and smuggling the essential commodities.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

20 minutes ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

1 hour ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.