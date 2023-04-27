CS approves establishment of 21 checks post to curb wheat, sugar smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has approved the establishment of 21 check posts in 10 districts of the province, bordering Afghanistan, to curb the smuggling of wheat, sugar and fertilisers.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he directed intelligence-based operations against hoarders and smugglers and strict surveillance of dealers and their stock.

The chief secretary was informed that during various operations, the district administrations and food authority confiscated over 57 tonnes of sugar from Peshawar and 22 tonnes from Khyber district.

He directed to sell the confiscated sugar in the market after fulfilling the legal procedure and strict action against those involved in hoarding and smuggling the essential commodities.