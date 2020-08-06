CS Asghar chairs meeting for recruitment of chairperson of Balochistan Commission

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday chaired the first meeting of search committee for the appointment of the chairperson of Balochistan Commission

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday chaired the first meeting of search committee for the appointment of the chairperson of Balochistan Commission.

The meeting was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ma, Jabeen Sheeran, Bibi Shahina, Secretary Law Muhammad Akbar Harifal, Secretary Finance Noorul Haq Baloch, and Secretary Women Development Bilal Jamali.

The Chief Secretary said that the appointment of the Chairperson of the Commission would be advertised in the daily newspapers which would also help in finding suitable candidates of members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) of women for the post of a chairperson who would work for the welfare of women.

He said that the main objective of the commission was women's emancipation, equality of opportunities, and economic conditions between women and men and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.

He said the main functions of the Commission are to examine the policies, programs, and other measures taken by the provincial government for the advancement of women and to review all policies, laws, and rules for the provision of equal rights to women in the area.