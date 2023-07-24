CS asks distt admins to assist ECP in conducting local bodies by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday directed district administrations to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding peaceful, transparent and fair local body by-elections.

The Chief Secretary gave the instruction in a meeting, called here to review security arrangements for by-elections.

It may be noted that ECP has announced August 6 as polling day for the slots of chairmen, Tehsil Council Havelian, Abbottabad and Tehsil Council Mathra, Peshawar.

Provincial Election Commissioner, Home Secretary, Commissioner Peshawar and Hazara divisions, AIG Police, CCPO Peshawar, RPO Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and Abbottabad and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 134 and 155 polling stations had been established in Tehsil Havelian and Tehsil Mathra respectively. Moreover, the total number of voters in Tehsil Havelian is 165,800 while in Tehsil Mathra, the number is 216,769.

The forum was briefed in detail about all arrangements including security for the polling day.

The Chief Secretary ordered fool-proof security arrangements at very sensitive polling stations.