CS Asks To Provide Facilities To Tourists Of Shandur Polo Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 08:32 PM

CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shandur polo festival

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss problems of Lower and Upper Chitral districts and review preparations for Shandur Polo Festival and asked for providing best facilities to tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss problems of Lower and Upper Chitral districts and review preparations for Shandur Polo Festival and asked for providing best facilities to tourists.

Administrative Secretaries of Tourism and food Department, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority, Director Food, Deputy Commissioners of both districts and others attended the meeting.

In the meeting, rates and availability of wheat and flour in both districts were discussed.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on precautionary measures to deal with flash floods during monsoon, roads condition, drinking water and irrigation projects.

The Chief Secretary ordered concerned authorities to take concrete steps to resolve issues of the said districts on priority basis.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the historic Shandur Festival to be held at world highest altitude polo ground, commencing from July 7 to 9.

The Chief Secretary asked for provision of best possible facilities to local and international tourists coming to Shandur Festival, saying that successful holding of the signature event will portray a positive image of the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to the world.

