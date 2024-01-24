CS Assures Financial Support To Affectees Of Fire Ravaged Plaza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the fire-ravaged “Time Centre Plaza” here in Sadar area and assured financial support to the affected shopkeepers.
The CS said that a team of engineers had been engaged to conduct a survey of the building and evaluate the losses adding that as per the report of the team, the shopkeepers would be compensated accordingly.
He expressed grief over the loss of the shopkeepers and said that it was a sad incident.
The CS said that around 100 shops and stalls turned to ash in the incident but luckily there was no loss of humans due to fire.
He said that the prompt response by the firefighters saved the nearby buildings from any damage or loss.
He said that instructions have been given to all the concerned to ensure the emergency exits and installation of fire extinguishers in all the commercial buildings.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Bahawalpur takes notice of prisoner’s death7 minutes ago
-
Govt. awards 8 new blocks to step up E&P activities7 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia claims lives of 14 more children in Punjab7 minutes ago
-
3 held for getting money to send people abroad illegally7 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over metric ton chemicals, 7500 intoxicated tablets17 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to business community priority for economic stability17 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong exam body approves Urdu as a subject for secondary education17 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf confident of surprising victory in Punjab ahead polls17 minutes ago
-
Journalist Haqqani remembered on his death anniversary17 minutes ago
-
Inter-school speech competition held17 minutes ago
-
Actor Rizwan Wasti death anniversary observed17 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami to win election from Bahawalpur: Akhtar17 minutes ago