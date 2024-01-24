CS assures financial support to affectees of fire ravaged plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the fire-ravaged “Time Centre Plaza” here in Sadar area and assured financial support to the affected shopkeepers.

The CS said that a team of engineers had been engaged to conduct a survey of the building and evaluate the losses adding that as per the report of the team, the shopkeepers would be compensated accordingly.

He expressed grief over the loss of the shopkeepers and said that it was a sad incident.

The CS said that around 100 shops and stalls turned to ash in the incident but luckily there was no loss of humans due to fire.

He said that the prompt response by the firefighters saved the nearby buildings from any damage or loss.

He said that instructions have been given to all the concerned to ensure the emergency exits and installation of fire extinguishers in all the commercial buildings.

APP/adi