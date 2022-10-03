CS attends BISE Kohat results' ceremony

KOHAT, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) ::Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash visited District Kohat on Monday and attended the BISE Kohat Inter Exam result ceremony held at the University of Science and Technology as a special guest.

The Chief Secretary also participated in various functions including on-site briefings and presentations on development activities in the district organized by the concerned executing agencies.

RPO Kohat, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, and officers from the district administration accompanied the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the visit.