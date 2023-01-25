CS attends "Harnessing Youth for Peace Project" ceremony at SBBWU

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday participated in the closing ceremony of "Harnessing Youth for Peace Project" here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday participated in the closing ceremony of "Harnessing Youth for Peace Project" here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU).

The ceremony was held to formally conclude the project which aimed to sensitize and train faculty and youth of different universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on vital themes including tolerance, critical thinking, leadership, conflict resolution, and positive social action.

This project was an initiative of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supported by Community Resilience Activity�North (CRA-N), with its implementing partner Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA).

The project has trained 110 faculty members on diversity management and 120 students on leadership and digital citizenship at four public sector universities. The beneficiaries belong to the newly merged districts Kurram, Khyber, North Waziristan and Orakzai.