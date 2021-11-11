QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday assured that the problems of Jiwani's people would be resolved on priority.

He expressed these views in an open court in Jiwani during his two-day visit to Gwadar. The open court was attended by local dignitaries, representatives of political parties and fishermen.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana was received by Commissioner Makran Shah Irfan Gharshin, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Khan Zarkon and other officials.

The chief secretary gave instruction to official concerned to address their issues on immediate basis.

He said that all government employees posted in the district should serve the people, as they were responsible for providing facilities to them. All officers should consider themselves accountable to the people and be in the forefront in providing facilities to the people.

On this occasion, Commissioner Makran Division Shah Irfan Gharshin, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Khan Zarkon, Secretary P&D Abdullah Khan, Chief Engineer PHE South Agha Imran and Officials of other concerned agencies were also present.

The people, on the occasion, said that for the first time Chief Secretary Balochistan had visited and conducted an open court in the area which was commendable.

Meanwhile, Mathar Niaz Rana also visited Government High school and met the teachers and students there. He also inspected RHC Jiwani and inquired about the patients.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Pak-Iran border area and inspected the land proposed for the Border Market.

He said that the Border Trade Market would be made world class which would provide new employment opportunities in the area.