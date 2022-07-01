UrduPoint.com

CS Balochistan Calls On CS Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday called on Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at Sindh Secretariat and discussed issues pertaining to Sindh and Balochistan provinces

The meeting discussed water issue and agreed to take steps to enhance inter-provincial coordination in this regard. Both the secretaries also agreed to enhance monitoring to curb drug trafficking on the borders of the two provinces.

The CS Sindh assured the CS Balochistan of cooperation in resolving the issues of the Balochistan.

After the meeting, the CS Sindh presented Sindhi Cultural Topi Ajrak and shield to the CS Balochistan.

