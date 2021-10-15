CS Balochistan chairs to review progress over Quetta Development Package

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday presided over a high level meeting regarding Quetta Development Package in which the progress on development projects launched under Quetta Development Package was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Building Ghulam Ali Baloch, Secretary Communications Zahid Saleem, Secretary PHE Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Secretary UPND Muhammad Ishaq Jamali.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the Quetta Development Package would enhance the economic activities in the city as well as improve the beauty of the city.

He also directed concerned officials that effective measures would be taken to complete this important project of restoring the traditional beauty of the city withing the stipulated time.

Giving a detailed briefing on the occasion, the project director said that work on extension of highways, construction of roads, sports complex and other projects under the package is in full swing.

The Chief Secretary said that the completion of development projects would have a positive impact on the lives of the citizens.