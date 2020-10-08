CS Balochistan constitutes committee to curb corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Fazeel Asghar on Thursday appreciated the efforts of NAB and said that urgent steps have to be taken to eradicate corruption from health sector.

He directed to constitute a committee to curb corruption in health department.

He said that the establishment of the committee would make it possible to eradicate corruption from the health department.

"Corruption in the sacred sector of health is tantamount to oppression," he said and stressed the need for joint efforts.

These views were expressed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar and Director General NAB Balochistan Farmanullah Khan during a workshop held on reform in the health department organized by NAB Balochistan here.

Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary Health, Secretary Planning and Development, Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Health and Medical Sciences, DG Health Service, Medical Superintendents, Officers of Provincial Drugs Testing Lab, Institute of Health, DRAP attended the workshop.

DG NAB said that some of the cases where fake purchases are made that is violation of BEPRA Rules in the Health Department, cases under the BEDA Act should be immediately referred to the NAB Anti-Corruption.

Stressing the need for adopting transparent system, he said that standard bidding documents need to be reviewed to prevent counterfeit purchases, Procurement contracts are awarded to smaller firms for corruption purposes. Manufacturing firms must be included.

Director General NAB Balochistan said that in past, there was a perception of corruption in the B&R department and customs department but now there are most complaints of corruption in the health and education department.

"The system has collapsed due to the scourge of corruption," he said adding that a common man is in trouble. Purchases are just on papers not on ground. The audit and monitoring system has failed. Professional training of officers is required before appointment to administrative posts," he said.