CS Balochistan directs availability of malaria drugs, tents in flood-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Sunday directed authorities of the PDMA and health department to ensure availability of malaria drugs and tents required by the flood-hit people in the calamity-stricken area of the province.

"Effective mechanisms may be adopted to control the epidemic and ensure tent requirements in catastrophe-ravaged areas," he said while addressing a review meeting on post flood operations.

Stressing the need for paying full attention to the health related issues, CS Balochistan said doctors and medical staff should be posted in three shifts in the affected districts.

"Immediate action should be taken against absent doctors and medical staff," he said, directing that their salaries should be stopped forthwith if found negligent.

The health and local government department should be fully prepared to effectively deal with epidemics.

Secretary health on the occasion, informed the meeting that according to the need, malaria drugs have been provided in the affected districts."There is currently no risk of epidemic outbreaks in the affected areas," Besides, CS noted that tents required to the people who lost their houses were ensured on priority basis.

Deputy commissioners of the flood-hit areas shall inform the actual need of tents.

Earlier, PDMA, health authorities and concerned deputy commissioners briefed a meeting on flood relief operation.

Secretary Health, DG PDMA, commissioner Naseerabad division,deputy commissioners of the flood-hit districts and DG Health participated in the meeting.