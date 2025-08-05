CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday directed all secretaries that they should pay special attention to immediately resolving the complaints registered by the public on the file tracking system and Pakistan Citizen Portal and also resolve the cases that are pending or overdue as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Secretaries Committee here. He stressed on fast-tracking of development projects to improve the overall development of the province and the standard of living of the people.

He said that special focus is being paid on road networks, solar systems, activation of 164 BHUs, opening of 1200 schools (of which 555 schools are ready), Safe Sea project for 8 cities, meat packaging plant, establishment of fruit and vegetable markets, construction of additional rooms in 3000 schools, improvement of municipal services, provision of clean drinking water and urban development projects.

Qadir emphasized in the meeting that all officers should be present at their respective places of deployment so that public problems could be resolved immediately, the problems arising due to the absence of officers and suggestions for their solution were also taken into consideration.

He said that effective measures would be taken for ensuring timely completion of ongoing development projects so that the public could benefit from them as soon as possible adding that public welfare to be ensured and better services could be provided to the public by the government.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Kamber Dashti, Chairman CMIT Muhammad Ali Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary Development Zahid Saleem, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqat and all provincial secretaries.