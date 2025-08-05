CS Balochistan Directs Secretaries To Address Complaints Of Public Immediately
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday directed all secretaries that they should pay special attention to immediately resolving the complaints registered by the public on the file tracking system and Pakistan Citizen Portal and also resolve the cases that are pending or overdue as soon as possible.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Secretaries Committee here. He stressed on fast-tracking of development projects to improve the overall development of the province and the standard of living of the people.
He said that special focus is being paid on road networks, solar systems, activation of 164 BHUs, opening of 1200 schools (of which 555 schools are ready), Safe Sea project for 8 cities, meat packaging plant, establishment of fruit and vegetable markets, construction of additional rooms in 3000 schools, improvement of municipal services, provision of clean drinking water and urban development projects.
Qadir emphasized in the meeting that all officers should be present at their respective places of deployment so that public problems could be resolved immediately, the problems arising due to the absence of officers and suggestions for their solution were also taken into consideration.
He said that effective measures would be taken for ensuring timely completion of ongoing development projects so that the public could benefit from them as soon as possible adding that public welfare to be ensured and better services could be provided to the public by the government.
The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Kamber Dashti, Chairman CMIT Muhammad Ali Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary Development Zahid Saleem, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqat and all provincial secretaries.
Recent Stories
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik2 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately2 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock9 minutes ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt9 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu27 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal27 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy28 minutes ago
-
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris28 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad40 minutes ago
-
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N ..42 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"42 minutes ago