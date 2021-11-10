CS Balochistan directs to review Jiwani master plan; resolve electricity issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday issued instructions to the officials of concerned agencies to review the master plan of Jiwani, installation of direct water pipeline from Akara Dam and for a permanent solution of electricity in the area.

During a Khuli Katecheri (open court) held at Jiwani district, the Chief Secretary issued directives to the officials of the departments concerned to resolve the problems of the people of Jiwani on priority.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Motahar Niaz Rana said the legitimate demands of the people of Jiwani should be resolved and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in future.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan visited Jiwani, Tehsil of Gwadar District along with Commissioner Makran Division Irfan Gharshin, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Abdul Kabir Zarkon, Secretary Planning and Development Abdullah Khan, Chief Engineer PHE South Agha Imran and other officials.

Rana also attended Khuli Kacheri in the coastal town of Jiwani, district Gwadar and listened to public concerns.

The locals of Jiwani informed about the problems in the area especially regarding drinking water, health, electricity and education to the Chief Secretary.