CS Balochistan emphasizes for activation of basic health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday stressed for the activation of basic health units and ensure the supply of medicines across the province.

During a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reviewed the current facilities available at these health units and to improve medical services.

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan instructed the immediate activation of 164 Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province and called for the appointment of doctors and paramedics to strengthen the workforce at these centers. He also stressed the need for the provision of medicines and other essentials to be completed before the next fiscal year’s budget.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized that access to medical care is a fundamental right of the people and that the provincial government is prioritizing the provision of quality healthcare to the masses.

He further said that solid steps will be taken to address the shortage of doctors and staff at district health centers, which would ultimately benefit the general public.

“The health of the people is our priority, and ensuring that those from remote areas seeking treatment receive adequate attention from medical staff is of utmost importance,” Chief Secretary Khan said.

He added that healthcare professionals have a significant responsibility to provide specialized care to patients coming from distant regions.

He also directed that all hospitals should ensure the provision of essential healthcare services and guarantee the availability of necessary medical supplies. “All available resources must be utilized to make sure hospitals are well-equipped to meet the needs of the people,” he said.