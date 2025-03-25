CS Balochistan Emphasizes For Activation Of Basic Health Facilities
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday stressed for the activation of basic health units and ensure the supply of medicines across the province.
During a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reviewed the current facilities available at these health units and to improve medical services.
Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan instructed the immediate activation of 164 Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the province and called for the appointment of doctors and paramedics to strengthen the workforce at these centers. He also stressed the need for the provision of medicines and other essentials to be completed before the next fiscal year’s budget.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized that access to medical care is a fundamental right of the people and that the provincial government is prioritizing the provision of quality healthcare to the masses.
He further said that solid steps will be taken to address the shortage of doctors and staff at district health centers, which would ultimately benefit the general public.
“The health of the people is our priority, and ensuring that those from remote areas seeking treatment receive adequate attention from medical staff is of utmost importance,” Chief Secretary Khan said.
He added that healthcare professionals have a significant responsibility to provide specialized care to patients coming from distant regions.
He also directed that all hospitals should ensure the provision of essential healthcare services and guarantee the availability of necessary medical supplies. “All available resources must be utilized to make sure hospitals are well-equipped to meet the needs of the people,” he said.
Recent Stories
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again
Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers
Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions
Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on ..
Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after draw in Japan
Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Joint Check post to be established in Attock at cost of Rs 1 billion5 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan emphasizes for activation of basic health facilities5 minutes ago
-
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident13 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered15 minutes ago
-
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on CPEC34 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firing incident in DI Kh ..1 hour ago
-
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage2 hours ago
-
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue2 hours ago
-
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor2 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution2 hours ago
-
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident2 hours ago