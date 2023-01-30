UrduPoint.com

CS Balochistan Finds Driver And Owner Responsible For Lasbela Bus Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 09:39 PM

CS Balochistan finds driver and owner responsible for Lasbela bus accident

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Monday said the Lasbela incident was very painful. FIR has been lodged against the late driver and company owner. Besides, the permit of the said bus has also been cancelled

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Monday said the Lasbela incident was very painful. FIR has been lodged against the late driver and company owner. Besides, the permit of the said bus has also been cancelled.

Addressing a press conference here at CS office regarding the Lasbela bus accident, the Chief Secretary said bus owners and drivers showed recklessness.

At least 41 people were killed in the Karachi-bound passenger bus when it fell into a ravine and caught fire in the early hours of Sunday in the Bela area of Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The Chief Secretary, Balochistan deplored that Iranian diesel was smuggled in the bus with 48 passengers on board. Overspeeding, lax safety measures coupled with bus loaded with Iranian diesel caused colossal human loss.

There is no presence of highway police from Khuzdar to Hub. Due to the absence of Motorway Police, drivers neglect traffic rules and drive recklessly.

The CS recalled that in order to control the speed of the vehicle's accident from happening, trackers were installed two years ago.

However, despite several precautionary measures already in place, drivers don't follow the traffic rules and put precious human lives at stake.

"The supply of petrol and diesel in public transport is strictly prohibited, Chief Secretary Balochistan said, stressing that police has launched a probe into the Lasbela incident and stern action will be taken against those involved in the smuggling of Iranian diesel.

