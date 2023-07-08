CS Balochistan for early completion of uplift projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday paid a surprise visit to review the pace of work on the Quetta Development Package.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Shahaq Baloch, Administrator Quetta, Abdul Jabbar Baloch and project director were also accompanied by the chief secretary.

The project director Quetta Development Package briefed CS Balochistan on the status of work on the expansion of road projects including Inscomb road, Sabzal road, Link Badini road, Radio Pakistan Road and Green Bus Parking project.

The CS Balochsitan directed the project director to expedite the pace of work on the uplift schemes so that area people may be benefited from the package.

"Quetta Development Package will turn out to be the landmark achievement for the dwellers of Quetta.

In order to provide relief to the people living in the provincial capital, it is a must to complete the project within its stipulated time,"He also called for shifting the utility service lines so that the project could be completed at the earliest.