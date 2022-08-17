UrduPoint.com

CS Balochistan For Timely Completion Of Development Projects In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 06:53 PM

CS Balochistan for timely completion of development projects in Quetta

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday directed the departments concerned to speed up the pace of work on development projects under the Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday directed the departments concerned to speed up the pace of work on development projects under the Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package.

He gave these remarks during his visit to Quetta to review the work on expansion project of Inscomb Road, Sariab Raod, Sabzal Road and Joint Road under Quetta Development Package.

Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Commissioner Quetta Suhail-ur- Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and other relevant officials accompanied him.

The chief secretary was also briefed about the progresses of extension of Sariab Road, Inscomb Road and other roads in detail by the concerned officials.

While asking the concerned officials to accelerate the pace of work on development projects under the Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package, he warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of work.

He instructed that all obstructions should be removed as soon as possible and transfer of utility service lines should be ensured at earliest.

He said measures would be taken to maintain uninterrupted work on the projects to ensure their completion within the stipulated period in order to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He also directed to resolve the issues promptly and review the progress of work on the projects on daily basis, adding that issues of transfer of utility services on Sabzal Road, Sariab Road and others should be resolved on priority basis.

"The existing projects are of utmost importance for resolving traffic problems and for the convenience of citizens," he said, adding that timely completion of development projects would help realizing the dream of a developed Quetta.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Visit Road Traffic Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: ..

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion i ..

Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion in Paris to Promote UNSC Reform ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Af ..

Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Afghan 'kachi basti' in the capi ..

1 minute ago
 UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 a ..

UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 as Compensation - Cabinet Offic ..

1 minute ago
 Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.