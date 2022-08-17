CS Balochistan for timely completion of development projects in Quetta

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday directed the departments concerned to speed up the pace of work on development projects under the Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Wednesday directed the departments concerned to speed up the pace of work on development projects under the Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package.

He gave these remarks during his visit to Quetta to review the work on expansion project of Inscomb Road, Sariab Raod, Sabzal Road and Joint Road under Quetta Development Package.

Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Commissioner Quetta Suhail-ur- Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and other relevant officials accompanied him.

The chief secretary was also briefed about the progresses of extension of Sariab Road, Inscomb Road and other roads in detail by the concerned officials.

While asking the concerned officials to accelerate the pace of work on development projects under the Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package, he warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of work.

He instructed that all obstructions should be removed as soon as possible and transfer of utility service lines should be ensured at earliest.

He said measures would be taken to maintain uninterrupted work on the projects to ensure their completion within the stipulated period in order to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He also directed to resolve the issues promptly and review the progress of work on the projects on daily basis, adding that issues of transfer of utility services on Sabzal Road, Sariab Road and others should be resolved on priority basis.

"The existing projects are of utmost importance for resolving traffic problems and for the convenience of citizens," he said, adding that timely completion of development projects would help realizing the dream of a developed Quetta.