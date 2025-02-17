CS Balochistan launches Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan has launched the second phase of the Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign to provide vaccinations to children under the age of five to protect them from 12 deadly diseases.

In his address, the Chief Secretary emphasized that the Balochistan government and the Health Department are fully committed to ensuring the success of this campaign.

He urged parents, community leaders, and religious and social figures to actively support the initiative to ensure that no child is left without the vaccinations against deadly diseases.

Shakeel Qadir Khan appealed to parents to visit the nearest vaccination centre and ensure their children vaccinated.

He highlighted that this campaign will be a significant milestone in securing a healthy and safe future for the children of Balochistan.

The Balochistan government will take all necessary steps to ensure the effective implementation of this campaign, and all relevant agencies will play a vital role in this national service.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the vaccination campaign will run from February 17 to February 28, 2025, across all Balochistan, with over 400,000 children expected to be vaccinated.

More than 1,500 vaccination teams have been established to provide vaccines through health centers, community outreach programs, and mobile vaccination units to ensure that all children receive the vaccinations they need.