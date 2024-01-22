CS Balochistan Reviews Arrangements For General Election 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan during his visit to Kalat Division on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general elections 2024 to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.
The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh, and Secretary Local Government Noor Ahmed Pirkani on his visit to the divisional headquarters Khuzdar.
Addressing the high-level meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the caretaker provincial government has completed all the preparations for the upcoming general elections in light of the instructions of the Election Commission.He reiterated that all measures would be taken to ensure free and fair elections.
He said that the purpose of the visits to the divisional headquarters in connection with the elections is to ensure the provision of facilities, security and transport to the polling stations and every possible effort should be made to ensure peaceful, transparent conduct of the elections held in the divisions.
He directed that to ensure the provision of the best security and availability of water, electricity and washrooms in the polling stations. The chief secretary said that the tribal elders should also be taken into confidence so that peaceful elections can be held.
On the occasion, the authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the preparations for the elections, including availability and deployment of staff, basic facilities, availability and deployment of IT staff and equipment. The Chief Secretary was informed that all facilities would be ensured at polling stations for the convenience of disabled persons.
They said that the identification of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, finalization of security arrangements, installation of CCTV cameras, transport arrangements for polling staff and equipment were prepared.The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the Kalat Division gave a detailed briefing regarding the preparations for the general election.
