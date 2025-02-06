- Home
CS Balochistan Reviews Arrangements For Matriculation Exams, Orders To Take Strict Measures To Ensure Transparency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:27 PM
The Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan reviewed the arrangements taken for the matriculation exams across the province and instructed the authorities concerns to take strict measures to ensure transparency in the exams and eliminate cheating
He emphasized the installation of CCTV cameras in examination centers to prevent cheating and other illegal activities. Furthermore, he directed that Section 144 to be imposed around examination centers to prevent the gathering of unrelated individuals and any interference.
The meeting was attended by Secretary school Education Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Controller of Examinations Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Secretary Balochistan Board of Education and Secondary Education, and Commissioners from various divisions virtually.
During the meeting, CS Balochistan stressed the importance of the examination staff fulfilling their duties with full integrity. He warned that any staff member found absent from duty or negligent in their responsibilities would face strict departmental action, including potential dismissal.
He also instructed the district administration and education department to work together to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against cheating.
At the end of the meeting, all relevant institutions reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process in the province to improve educational standards.
