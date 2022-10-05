UrduPoint.com

CS Balochistan Reviews Different Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CS Balochistan reviews different uplift projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan on Wednesday visited Kharan district to review ongoing uplift projects including Cadet College Kharan, District Complex and Technical Training Center.

Inspector General Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran accompanied with him.

During his visit, he was given a detailed briefing on the pace of work on the development projects.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, on the occasion, urged the need that trees and plants must be included in the development projects.

He also called upon the authorities concerned to ensure that Cadet College and other under construction buildings have enough trees and plants in its respective areas.

"The Secretary Forest should ensure the early completion of development projects," he stressed.

The Chief Secretary also visited the District Headquarters Hospital and inspected various departments of the hospital. During his visit, he directed the Medical Superintendent to provide best medical facilities to the public in the government-run hospital.

"Provision of all medicines, mainly live-saving medicines to the people of the area should be ensured,'' CS Balochistan said and stressed that the doctors should start surgery in the hospital by Monday.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Visit Kharan All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

12 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.