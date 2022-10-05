CS Balochistan reviews different uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan on Wednesday visited Kharan district to review ongoing uplift projects including Cadet College Kharan, District Complex and Technical Training Center.

Inspector General Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Commissioner Rakhshan division Saifullah Khaitran accompanied with him.

During his visit, he was given a detailed briefing on the pace of work on the development projects.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, on the occasion, urged the need that trees and plants must be included in the development projects.

He also called upon the authorities concerned to ensure that Cadet College and other under construction buildings have enough trees and plants in its respective areas.

"The Secretary Forest should ensure the early completion of development projects," he stressed.

The Chief Secretary also visited the District Headquarters Hospital and inspected various departments of the hospital. During his visit, he directed the Medical Superintendent to provide best medical facilities to the public in the government-run hospital.

"Provision of all medicines, mainly live-saving medicines to the people of the area should be ensured,'' CS Balochistan said and stressed that the doctors should start surgery in the hospital by Monday.