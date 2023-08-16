Open Menu

CS Balochistan Reviews Essential Rationalization Of Check Posts On Major Highways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the essential rationalization of check posts on major highways in the province

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized to enhance efficiency of the law enforcement agencies while ensuring security to the masses.

The meeting decided to improve security measures in the province to avoid any untoward situation, an official source said.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan directed the officials concerned to make sure necessary collaboration for smooth transition.

The Balochistan government has urged law enforcement agencies to make a joint strategy to enhance its efforts against terrorists and other criminals, in a bid to improve security measures in the province.

The meeting also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the province and stressed the need for further measures so that terrorists could not reemerge.

