CS Balochistan reviews measures for welfare of people & other issues of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday chaired a high level meeting of secretaries committee to review the measures for welfare of the people, good governance.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, SMBR Muhammad Akbar Harifal, Chairman CMIT Arshad Hussain Bugti and all departments of the secretaries.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that provision of maximum relief and quality services to the people was possible only through good governance saying that in this regard, present government was taking serious steps under an integrated strategy to ensure facilitating people at their doorsteps in the areas.

He said that every department has to play its due role in making these initiatives of the government successful.

In this regard, the secretaries and other subordinate officers and employees should perform their duties efficiently and make the people believe that the institutions are working for their welfare and development, he underlined.

He also directed that all secretaries, commissioners and respective deputy commissioners should keep their offices open for the public so that the people could register their complaints without any hindrance and their complaints to be redressed immediately to restore confidence of public in official departments.

The Chief Secretary said that the purpose of convening this meeting was to facilitate the access of citizens to government officials so that their problems and grievances could be identified and redressed immediately.

He said that the government was trying to provide basic facilities to the people and solve their problems at their doorsteps in respective areas of the province.

The SC Mathar Niaz Rana said that the officers should pay special attention to resolving problems of the people with aim to provide maximum facilities to people in the areas.

He instructed that all official secretaries should work day and night for the welfare of the people as the officers are duties for development of the province and to serve the people.

He said that the secretaries have to work beyond their normal responsibilities to further improve the functioning of their departments as per the public expectations.