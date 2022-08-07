UrduPoint.com

CS Balochistan Takes Notice Of Hospital Harassment Issue

Published August 07, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Sunday took notice of the social media video about alleged woman harassment at the renowned private hospital of Quetta.

CS Balochistan, through an official letter to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency sought for assistance in the case under FIA Cyber Act.

"Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team and Secretary Health have also been asked to probe into the matter," a statement issued by the CS office said.

On the direction of CS Balochistan, the Inquiry report will be submitted to the government, it further added.

It may be mentioned here that a couple of days back, a social media clip went viral in which a woman blamed that she was harassed by the doctors of a private hospital while she was unconscious.

Soon after the woman's video, blaming the same hospital another clip surfaced in which a doctor is seen doing unethical and suspicious acts during an operation of a woman.

However, the doctors of the controversial hospital in a press conference held on Sunday denied the allegation and asked the authorities to conduct a transparent inquiry into the issue.

